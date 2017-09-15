Arby’s Restaurant Group
Employees say: “I feel that they, as a company, actually invest in the training and development of their employees. It makes the atmosphere and the work environment a lot less stressful when you have ‘someone on your side.'”
“Everyone listens to everyone. When something doesn’t work or could be improved, we collaborate alternative solutions, test them, and implement the best one.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Sector
|Food and Beverage Service
|HQ Location
|Atlanta
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|1037
|Employees (U.S.)
|25,007
|Web Address
|http://www.arbys.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|59%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|55%