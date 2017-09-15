American Fidelity Assurance
Employees say: “Our management understands that sometimes there are reasons why you need to take a day or need to leave early, which is important, especially for those with families. There are a lot of opportunities for development if colleagues are willing to seek them out.”
“Having worked in this field for a number of years with another company, AFA makes me feel important, as a colleague and as an equal. My opinion matters, whereas in many companies your opinion is not asked for.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Life Insurance
|HQ Location
|Oklahoma City
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|27
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.americanfidelity.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|89
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/american-fidelity-assurance/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|61%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|55%