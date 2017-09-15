American Express
Employees say: “There is a general feeling here that you want to help others because it will come back to you two-fold. So instead of wanting to get ahead of others, you want to promote them in their specific project or overall career, so that they, in turn, promote you at the right point in time.”
“The culture of care is truly remarkable, providing an authentic culture of internal camaraderie amongst employees. It’s extremely easy to reach across business units and foster relationships for networking, job shadowing, development, and casual friendships.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Sector
Banking/Credit Services
HQ Location
New York City
Company Type
Public
# Work Sites
Confidential
Employees (U.S.)
Confidential
Web Address
http://www.americanexpress.com
Best Companies
yes
Best Companies Rank
69
Best Companies URL
http://fortune.com/best-companies/american-express/
Women in the Organization
% of Women in the Company
56%
% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|-