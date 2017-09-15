Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
Employees say: “This is a great place to work because the company cares about its employees. Employee recognition, both verbal and financial, is promoted via the recognition programs that have been developed.”
“This company cares about me and invests in employees to help us be the best we can be! I’ve taken advantage of the tuition reimbursement program to get my MBA.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Life Insurance
|HQ Location
|Golden Valley, Minn.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|1
|Employees (U.S.)
|1,802
|Web Address
|http://www.allianzlife.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|100
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|51%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|42%