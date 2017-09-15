Acuity
Employees say: “The culture here is refreshing, and I feel that the company truly cares about its employees. Employees are motivated to work hard for a company that demonstrates the caring that Acuity does.”
“Management is committed here not only to their employees and customers but to the notion that we can and should rebuild shattered lives. The management has an obvious passion for that philosophy, and I am proud to help them further that goal!” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|General Insurance, Auto Insurance, Home Insurance
|HQ Location
|Sheboygan, Wis.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|2
|Employees (U.S.)
|1,207
|Web Address
|http://www.acuity.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|9
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/acuity/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|54%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|43%