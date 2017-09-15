4imprint
Employees say: “Everybody is really friendly and seems genuinely happy to be here. I enjoy the work I do, and I’m given enough autonomy to figure out the best way to get it done, which has enabled me to figure out new processes that have increased my productivity as well as help me grow as a person in my career.”
“When you work at 4imprint, you feel a part of something bigger than yourself but still feel like your voice and opinion matter. 4imprint has a hand in the community both locally and nationally; they give back to those who are less fortunate by supporting clubs, organizations and fundraisers both big and small.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|Sector
|-
|HQ Location
|Oshkosh, Wis.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|2
|Employees (U.S.)
|800
|Web Address
|http://www.4imprint.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|74%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|60%