Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Cooley
Hyatt Hotels
  • E-mail
  • Tweet
  • Facebook
  • Linkedin

Sort By:

Filter

Methodology

Our inaugural list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women is a “best of the best” ranking. The winners are decided from a pool of approximately 650 companies with published Great Place to Work reviews, meaning they are serious about creating a great workplace and comfortable with transparency. 

To create this list, Great Place to Work, our longtime research partner for Fortune’s list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, surveyed 135,689 women at 637 companies, who answered a detailed questionnaire considering everything from the fairness of their company’s promotions, to who has access to information and leadership, the level of support for employees’ personal lives, and the degree of inclusiveness and connection they feel with colleagues. Women answered 58 questions in total, including an overall assessment of whether the company is a great place to work.

These survey results have a high degree of reliability in accurately reflecting employees’ experiences: In statistical terms, women’s survey results all meet a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of 6.5 percent or less.

Positive survey results are the biggest reason companies appear on this ranking, since two-thirds of each company’s score is based on employee opinion and reports from female employees. The remaining third takes into account how well-represented women are within the workforce overall, as well as the number of women who hold management and executive positions. We also gave higher scores to companies who achieved the highest level of parity between men and women in their organization – companies where not only the most women reported the company performed well on an index of fairness-related questions, but also those where just as many women had that experience as men.

To apply for next year's list and other Best Workplaces rankings, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For, visit greatplacetowork.com/learn-what-it-takes.

Filter by

Best Companies
Clear Filters
Apply
Close

The inaugural list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women from our partners at Great Place to Work includes the wealth management firm TrueWealth at No.1, hospital system Texas Health Resources (No. 3), and Build-A-Bear Workshop (No. 10). Rankings were determined by employee surveys and the representation of women within the organizations.

See how companies made the list — and how you can apply
  1. Rank
  2. Revenue ($M)
  3. Number of Female Employees
  4. % of Women in the Company
  5. % of Women in Executive Positions
  6. % of Women in Manager Positions

VIEW:

VIEW:

37.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
IHG, 0.96%

See Full Profile
Photograph by David Paul Morris — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kimpton is all about celebrating the individual, even its motto, “Free to be me,” supports that message to employees. Kimpton empowers its workers to use creativity and good judgment to provide top-notch service, and in return, the company supports employees in and out of the office with tuition reimbursement, job-protected leave for health issues as well as paid sabbaticals. “This company genuinely cares for the employees and there is a sincere belief that there needs to be a work-life balance,” said one employee. Read the Great Place to Work review.

Company Info
Industry Hospitality
Industry Sector -
HQ Location San Francisco, California
Year Founded 1981
Company Type Public
Revenue $1.0 billion
Web Address https://www.kimptonhotels.com
Best Companies Rank 11
Best Companies URL /best-companies/kimpton-hotels-restaurants-11/
Total Number of Employees 8116
Number of Female Employees 3638
% of Women in the Company 44%
% of Women in Executive Positions 39%
% of Women in Manager Positions 51%
See Full Profile

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com