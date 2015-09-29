Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Methodology

Our inaugural list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women is a “best of the best” ranking. The winners are decided from a pool of approximately 650 companies with published Great Place to Work reviews, meaning they are serious about creating a great workplace and comfortable with transparency.

To create this list, Great Place to Work, our longtime research partner for Fortune’s list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, surveyed 135,689 women at 637 companies, who answered a detailed questionnaire considering everything from the fairness of their company’s promotions, to who has access to information and leadership, the level of support for employees’ personal lives, and the degree of inclusiveness and connection they feel with colleagues. Women answered 58 questions in total, including an overall assessment of whether the company is a great place to work.

These survey results have a high degree of reliability in accurately reflecting employees’ experiences: In statistical terms, women’s survey results all meet a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of 6.5 percent or less.

Positive survey results are the biggest reason companies appear on this ranking, since two-thirds of each company’s score is based on employee opinion and reports from female employees. The remaining third takes into account how well-represented women are within the workforce overall, as well as the number of women who hold management and executive positions. We also gave higher scores to companies who achieved the highest level of parity between men and women in their organization – companies where not only the most women reported the company performed well on an index of fairness-related questions, but also those where just as many women had that experience as men.

To apply for next year's list and other Best Workplaces rankings, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For, visit greatplacetowork.com/learn-what-it-takes.