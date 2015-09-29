Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Kimpton is all about celebrating the individual, even its motto, “Free to be me,” supports that message to employees. Kimpton empowers its workers to use creativity and good judgment to provide top-notch service, and in return, the company supports employees in and out of the office with tuition reimbursement, job-protected leave for health issues as well as paid sabbaticals. “This company genuinely cares for the employees and there is a sincere belief that there needs to be a work-life balance,” said one employee. Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Industry Sector
|-
|HQ Location
|San Francisco, California
|Year Founded
|1981
|Company Type
|Public
|Revenue
|$1.0 billion
|Web Address
|https://www.kimptonhotels.com
|Best Companies Rank
|11
|Best Companies URL
|/best-companies/kimpton-hotels-restaurants-11/
|Total Number of Employees
|8116
|Number of Female Employees
|3638
|% of Women in the Company
|44%
|% of Women in Executive Positions
|39%
|% of Women in Manager Positions
|51%