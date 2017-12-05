AT&T
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

41.

Zillow Group

“Diversity is a buzzword these days. It’s hard to tease out the companies that are doing it because they really believe in it from those that are doing it so they can claim so. Zillow Group belongs to the former. Everyone from the CEO down to my VP seems to really believe in it and are doing it because it’s the right thing to do.”

 

“Zillow Group’s leadership fosters a culture of innovation and forward thinking, which affords me the opportunity to work on interesting, complex, and meaningful matters on a daily basis. I feel invested in the growth and success of our company. Of course, people are what make any organization great, and I feel lucky to be surrounded by employees that are smart, talented, and equally committed to the success of our company. I am also lucky to work for a company that celebrates my achievements (and those of my co-workers) often and in many different ways. Executives are quick to express praise and appreciation for hard work and will always point out the accomplishments and effort of their team in lieu of taking credit themselves.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Seattle
Industry Information Technology
Employees 2908
Year Founded 2006
# Work Sites 8
Web Address http://www.zillowgroup.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $847 million

Diversity
Minorities -
Minority Executives -
Minority front-line managers -
Minority mid-level managers -
Women 40%
Women Executives 30%
Women front-line managers 40%
Women mid-level managers 38%
Boomers or older 3%

