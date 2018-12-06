World Wide Technology, LLC
Employees say:
“WWT has an incredibly dynamic, team-oriented and enthusiastic culture. We truly pride ourselves on a culture that is inclusive and cultural diverse as we continue to support a growing global organization.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|4913
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$10500000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|19%
|% of Minority Executives
|10%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|-
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|28%
|% of Women Executives
|10%
|% of Women front-line managers
|35%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|25%
|% of Boomers or older
|14%
|% of People with Disabilities
|5%
|% of LGBTQ
|1%