World Wide Technology
Employees say:
“We have an open door policy where we can approach any individual, regardless of their position, in the company. The executive team’s commitment to WWT’s core values and how those values permeate through the organization make this a great place to work.”
“Management makes themselves extremely accessible. It is a wonderful incentive to feel comfortable approaching any person in management, or even the CEO of our company, with any questions or comments. I always feel valued and appreciated for my hard work by both management and my peers. It is such a happy place to work. I enjoy putting effort in for the greater good of the company. It’s rewarding to watch our company grow and succeed.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|St. Louis
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|4128
|Year Founded
|1990
|# Work Sites
|41
|Web Address
|http://www.wwt.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$93400 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|20%
|Minority Executives
|-
|Minority front-line managers
|-
|Minority mid-level managers
|-
|Women
|28%
|Women Executives
|9%
|Women front-line managers
|32%
|Women mid-level managers
|34%
|Boomers or older
|15%