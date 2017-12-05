Workday
Employees say:
“Workday allows me to be my authentic self at work, and in doing so, I do my best work. In my 20 years of professional life, I have never witnessed such an impressive company with a well-defined and nurturing culture. This place is special.”
“Management has been, and continues to be, very supportive of my efforts to balance graduate school, family, and work. Furthermore, they’ve gone above and beyond in finding an opportunity for me to be able to apply what I’ve learned to my work. I’ve never had a set of managers work so hard at finding new opportunities for me. Their treatment has been fair and honest. This atmosphere of honesty, trust, productivity, and character has encouraged me to be honest about my goals and my life situation.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Pleasanton, Calif.
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|5473
|Year Founded
|2005
|# Work Sites
|-
|Web Address
|http://workday.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$1570 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|43%
|Minority Executives
|24%
|Minority front-line managers
|2%
|Minority mid-level managers
|92%
|Women
|40%
|Women Executives
|58%
|Women front-line managers
|3%
|Women mid-level managers
|97%
|Boomers or older
|12%