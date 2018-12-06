Workday
Employees say:
“We’ve made tremendous headway in our focus on women in leadership and I’m proud to speak with women executives at our clients about the gender diversity in our talent.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Pleasanton, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|8817
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$2100000000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|45%
|% of Minority Executives
|20%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|45%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|35%
|% of Women
|42%
|% of Women Executives
|38%
|% of Women front-line managers
|53%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|40%
|% of Boomers or older
|11%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%