WellStar Health System
Employees say:
“What makes this organization a great place to work, to me, is the diversity dynamic. I think that it makes a difference when you have exposure to people of different backgrounds, races and ethnicities.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|HQ Location
|Marietta, Georgia
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$3276000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|45%
|% of Minority Executives
|15%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|32%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|22%
|% of Women
|81%
|% of Women Executives
|45%
|% of Women front-line managers
|76%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|65%
|% of Boomers or older
|27%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|2%