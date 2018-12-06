Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.
Employees say:
“What I like most about working here is all the different types of people hired, from race, to gender, to religion & even to the quirky personalities you’ll see. The diversity you see throughout the store feels good.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|HQ Location
|Rochester, New York
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|47916
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$8721811000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|24%
|% of Minority Executives
|5%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|15%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|9%
|% of Women
|54%
|% of Women Executives
|27%
|% of Women front-line managers
|47%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|35%
|% of Boomers or older
|23%
|% of People with Disabilities
|10%
|% of LGBTQ
|7%