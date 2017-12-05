QuikTrip
World Wide Technology

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

30.

VMware

Courtesy of VMware

Employees say:

 

“VMware is like home to me. I feel appreciated and am recognized for my hard work. I am always given the chance to learn and take on new opportunities. And when I have gone through personal challenges, management has been there to support me.”

 

“I am truly amazed at how diverse a culture we have built around here. I have no doubt that the statistics will demonstrate we have an increasing number of people with all kinds of backgrounds—whether it’s race, culture, language, or gender—that take up many different positions in the company. But it’s really what lies beyond the statistics that makes this a unique and great place to work. I feel more relaxed here because I am not compelled to pretend to be someone I am not. There isn’t a single model of success forced down from the top. Instead, people respect you for who you are and what you do. Recognition is earned through technical competence, extra diligence, and work ethics regardless of racial, cultural, and gender differences. There is a lot of goodwill, from the top down, to recognize and leverage people for what they are good at and to accommodate and help them where they need it.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Palo Alto, Calif.
Industry Information Technology
Employees 9771
Year Founded 1998
# Work Sites 53
Web Address https://www.vmware.com/
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $7093 million

Diversity
Minorities 44%
Minority Executives 34%
Minority front-line managers 43%
Minority mid-level managers 37%
Women -
Women Executives 20%
Women front-line managers 31%
Women mid-level managers 26%
Boomers or older 14%

