USAA
Employees say:
“I’ve worked for a number of companies over my career, and USAA has a way of uniting people from different walks of life to the one component that defines our mission: serving those who serve us. ”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|San Antonio, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|33786
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$30016000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|47%
|% of Minority Executives
|22%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|-
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|37%
|% of Women
|53%
|% of Women Executives
|37%
|% of Women front-line managers
|-
|% of Women mid-level managers
|48%
|% of Boomers or older
|17%
|% of People with Disabilities
|13%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%