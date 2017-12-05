USAA
Employees say:
“Our mission of serving the military and their families is central to everything we do. As a veteran, I take great pride in continuing to serve the military members. It gives a greater purpose to everything we do.”
“This company is remarkable. The benefits are amazing. This is a workplace that treats everyone with the same level of respect. No position is better than another. The leadership is awesome. You can go up to any executive and have a conversation. We can even schedule one-on-ones with the directors. I am proud to work for USAA. Management does many things to show us how they appreciate us working on the front line. This is by far the best place I have ever worked at in my entire life.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|San Antonio, Texas
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|32094
|Year Founded
|1922
|# Work Sites
|54
|Web Address
|http://www.usaa.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$27131 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|46%
|Minority Executives
|21%
|Minority front-line managers
|-
|Minority mid-level managers
|36%
|Women
|53%
|Women Executives
|35%
|Women front-line managers
|-
|Women mid-level managers
|49%
|Boomers or older
|18%