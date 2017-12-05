Capital One Financial
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

11.

USAA

Courtesy of Justin Brownell/USAA

Employees say:

 

“Our mission of serving the military and their families is central to everything we do. As a veteran, I take great pride in continuing to serve the military members. It gives a greater purpose to everything we do.”

 

“This company is remarkable. The benefits are amazing. This is a workplace that treats everyone with the same level of respect. No position is better than another. The leadership is awesome. You can go up to any executive and have a conversation. We can even schedule one-on-ones with the directors. I am proud to work for USAA. Management does many things to show us how they appreciate us working on the front line. This is by far the best place I have ever worked at in my entire life.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location San Antonio, Texas
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Employees 32094
Year Founded 1922
# Work Sites 54
Web Address http://www.usaa.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $27131 million

Diversity
Minorities 46%
Minority Executives 21%
Minority front-line managers -
Minority mid-level managers 36%
Women 53%
Women Executives 35%
Women front-line managers -
Women mid-level managers 49%
Boomers or older 18%

