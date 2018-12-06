Ultimate Software
Employees say:
“Ultimate thrives on listening and learning what is concerning or hindering employees. Every employee, no matter their role, gender, racial/ethnic/sexual identity has an equal voice to suggest and make changes to improve their work and personal lives.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Weston, Florida
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|4448
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$940729000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|44%
|% of Minority Executives
|5%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|35%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|24%
|% of Women
|49%
|% of Women Executives
|42%
|% of Women front-line managers
|45%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|40%
|% of Boomers or older
|14%
|% of People with Disabilities
|5%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%