Ultimate Software

“Everyone is treated equally, regardless of age, gender, or sexual orientation. It’s rare that you find that in an employer. It also cares about each and every employee. You are made to feel special daily and that’s unique.”
“Ultimate has been a dream come true for me. I came from a large organization and coming here, although it is large, feels so intimate. I have exposure to top leaders on a regular basis. The investment in people is constantly felt. I am impressed with Ultimate’s commitment to giving back in the community and to consistently finding ways to be inclusive of all groups of people.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Weston, Fla.
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|3972
|Year Founded
|1990
|# Work Sites
|23
|Web Address
|http://www.ultimatesoftware.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$781 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|43%
|Minority Executives
|7%
|Minority front-line managers
|33%
|Minority mid-level managers
|21%
|Women
|49%
|Women Executives
|37%
|Women front-line managers
|43%
|Women mid-level managers
|42%
|Boomers or older
|15%