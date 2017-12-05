TIAA
Employees say:
“I love the inclusive culture that TIAA embraces. I feel great knowing that I can be free to be myself and be treated with respect and dignity. I never feel judged at TIAA.”
“I feel that this company’s culture is very inclusive, and senior management encourages employees on all levels to share their views and perspectives. I also feel that the management is more mindful and proactive in rewarding hard work and recognizing employees who are willing to go the extra mile. But perhaps one of the biggest advantages of working here for me personally is the ability to work remotely. As a working parent, this is very important in helping to balance my career with family responsibilities.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|10639
|Year Founded
|1918
|# Work Sites
|163
|Web Address
|http://www.tiaa.org
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|37%
|Minority Executives
|18%
|Minority front-line managers
|38%
|Minority mid-level managers
|25%
|Women
|42%
|Women Executives
|35%
|Women front-line managers
|44%
|Women mid-level managers
|36%
|Boomers or older
|22%