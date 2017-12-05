Nielsen
Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

95.

TIAA

Courtesy of TIAA

Employees say:

 

“I love the inclusive culture that TIAA embraces. I feel great knowing that I can be free to be myself and be treated with respect and dignity. I never feel judged at TIAA.”

 

“I feel that this company’s culture is very inclusive, and senior management encourages employees on all levels to share their views and perspectives. I also feel that the management is more mindful and proactive in rewarding hard work and recognizing employees who are willing to go the extra mile. But perhaps one of the biggest advantages of working here for me personally is the ability to work remotely. As a working parent, this is very important in helping to balance my career with family responsibilities.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location New York City
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Employees 10639
Year Founded 1918
# Work Sites 163
Web Address http://www.tiaa.org
Revenue (Most Recent Year) -

Diversity
Minorities 37%
Minority Executives 18%
Minority front-line managers 38%
Minority mid-level managers 25%
Women 42%
Women Executives 35%
Women front-line managers 44%
Women mid-level managers 36%
Boomers or older 22%

