The MIL Corporation
Employees say:
“There is diverse quality of individuals that work here. We are a blend of individuals from many nations, cultures and backgrounds working together as a team to accomplish a goal.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Other
|HQ Location
|Bowie, Maryland
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|42%
|% of Minority Executives
|25%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|26%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|40%
|% of Women Executives
|29%
|% of Women front-line managers
|41%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|-
|% of Boomers or older
|-
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|2%