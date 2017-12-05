Goldman Sachs
Employees say:
“Goldman Sachs’ commitment to diversity and inclusion is really remarkable.”
“Amazing people with great drive and leadership across different levels. The firm has a strong network of alumni and people that respect the company. Great ongoing training and an inclusive work environment.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|15236
|Year Founded
|1869
|# Work Sites
|29
|Web Address
|http://www.goldmansachs.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$30608 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|40%
|Minority Executives
|16%
|Minority front-line managers
|37%
|Minority mid-level managers
|5%
|Women
|38%
|Women Executives
|18%
|Women front-line managers
|32%
|Women mid-level managers
|23%
|Boomers or older
|7%