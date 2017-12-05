The Container Store
Employees say:
“The work atmosphere is amazing. Everyone is excited and happy which makes the customers very excited and happy. I have never worked in such a place in my 27 years in retail; even when I’m down, this place picks me up. I love it.”
“Everyone at every level knows directives, future goals, etc. It’s very refreshing and very inclusive. Everyone is made to feel that their role is important. And part-time is just as important as full-time. They really don’t make a distinction.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Coppell, Texas
|Industry
|Retail
|Employees
|4185
|Year Founded
|1978
|# Work Sites
|88
|Web Address
|http://www.containerstore.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$820 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|31%
|Minority Executives
|5%
|Minority front-line managers
|20%
|Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|Women
|66%
|Women Executives
|58%
|Women front-line managers
|61%
|Women mid-level managers
|60%
|Boomers or older
|30%