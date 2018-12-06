The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

Navy Federal Credit Union
FedEx Corporation

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2018

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.4 million US employees. The Best Workplaces for Diversity list focuses on the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The ranking is based on what these employees themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues’ reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company’s overall workforce and its management representation, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, companies need to employ at least 50 people. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune teamed up with longtime research partner Great Place to Work for this annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. % of Minorities
  3. % of Women
  4. % of Boomers or older
  5. % of People with Disabilities
  6. % of LGBTQ
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
14.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

Courtesy of Cheesecake Factory

Employees say:

 

“We all treat each other like we are family and we strive to genuinely care despite all the different personalities and cultures and things of that nature. This place is like a second home.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
Industry Hospitality
HQ Location Calabasas Hills, California
Total # of Employees (Worldwide) 38030
Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M) $2260502000.00

Diversity
% of Minorities 65%
% of Minority Executives 14%
% of Minority front-line managers 49%
% of Minority mid-level managers 32%
% of Women 44%
% of Women Executives 36%
% of Women front-line managers 28%
% of Women mid-level managers 14%
% of Boomers or older 4%
% of People with Disabilities 6%
% of LGBTQ 8%
Fortune's Take On The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
  • Cheesecake Factory’s Breakfast Burrito Officially Declared ‘Worst Way to Start the Day’
    Brittany Shoot August 8, 2018 6:08 pm EST
    Nutritionally speaking, it equals seven of McDonald's Sausage McMuffins.
  • The 20 Best Workplaces in California
    Christopher Tkaczyk March 23, 2016 10:15 am EST
    And they're all hiring!
  • These 10 Companies Are Generous with Stock Options
    Michal Addady March 11, 2016 12:47 pm EST
    Equity awards aren't just for executives.
  • The Grammys, food earnings and Goldman Sachs — five things to watch for in the week ahead
    Benjamin Snyder February 8, 2015 5:00 pm EST
    From a music awards show to food earnings and everything in between, here's what to watch for in the coming week.

    • Sign In

    Get

    Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

    • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
    • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
    • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com