The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
Employees say:
“We all treat each other like we are family and we strive to genuinely care despite all the different personalities and cultures and things of that nature. This place is like a second home.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|HQ Location
|Calabasas Hills, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|38030
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$2260502000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|65%
|% of Minority Executives
|14%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|49%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|32%
|% of Women
|44%
|% of Women Executives
|36%
|% of Women front-line managers
|28%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|14%
|% of Boomers or older
|4%
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|8%