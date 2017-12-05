Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

Rank

9.

Texas Health Resources

Courtesy of Texas Health Resources

Employees say:

 

“Texas Health has the highest integrity individuals I have ever worked with. From the CEO down to the front line, each individual I have encountered strives to do their jobs with excellence and compassion.”

 

“The moment I began working at Texas Health, I knew this organization was different from other hospital systems I’d worked in. The staff is friendly and welcoming. I genuinely feel like part of a team and that others are interested in what I can contribute to the company. I am not just another number in a large system—I am a valued asset. I’ve been employed at Texas Health for one and a half years and I still have these feelings. I am extremely blessed to be a part of this organization and I look forward to many more years of employment.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Arlington, Texas
Industry Health Care
Employees 21686
Year Founded 1997
# Work Sites 350
Web Address http://www.texashealth.org
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $4500 million

Diversity
Minorities 42%
Minority Executives 11%
Minority front-line managers 30%
Minority mid-level managers 17%
Women 79%
Women Executives 50%
Women front-line managers 76%
Women mid-level managers 61%
Boomers or older 27%

