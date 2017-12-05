Texas Health Resources
Employees say:
“Texas Health has the highest integrity individuals I have ever worked with. From the CEO down to the front line, each individual I have encountered strives to do their jobs with excellence and compassion.”
“The moment I began working at Texas Health, I knew this organization was different from other hospital systems I’d worked in. The staff is friendly and welcoming. I genuinely feel like part of a team and that others are interested in what I can contribute to the company. I am not just another number in a large system—I am a valued asset. I’ve been employed at Texas Health for one and a half years and I still have these feelings. I am extremely blessed to be a part of this organization and I look forward to many more years of employment.”
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Arlington, Texas
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|21686
|Year Founded
|1997
|# Work Sites
|350
|Web Address
|http://www.texashealth.org
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$4500 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|42%
|Minority Executives
|11%
|Minority front-line managers
|30%
|Minority mid-level managers
|17%
|Women
|79%
|Women Executives
|50%
|Women front-line managers
|76%
|Women mid-level managers
|61%
|Boomers or older
|27%