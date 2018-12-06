Texas Health Resources
Employees say:
“THR as a whole is a VERY inclusive work place. There are people from all faiths, ethnicities, sexual orientations and nationalities in our employee pool. I like that.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|HQ Location
|Arlington, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$4700000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|43%
|% of Minority Executives
|12%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|33%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|24%
|% of Women
|79%
|% of Women Executives
|46%
|% of Women front-line managers
|75%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|71%
|% of Boomers or older
|25%
|% of People with Disabilities
|3%
|% of LGBTQ
|2%