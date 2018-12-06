T-Mobile US, Inc.
Employees say:
“This is the only company where every opinion matters. The diversity and inclusion of each team member stands out and makes a difference. We lean on each other to develop best practices.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Telecommunications
|HQ Location
|Bellevue, Washington
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$40604000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|62%
|% of Minority Executives
|-
|% of Minority front-line managers
|-
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|42%
|% of Women Executives
|-
|% of Women front-line managers
|-
|% of Women mid-level managers
|-
|% of Boomers or older
|-
|% of People with Disabilities
|12%
|% of LGBTQ
|10%