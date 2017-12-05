SAP America
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

17.

T-Mobile US

Daniel Acker—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Employees say:

 

“This company values transparency in a different way than most. It seeks to create value and is transparent not to just gain trust with employees and shareholders, but to provide an opportunity for employees to have input and create solutions.”

 

“This company is by far the best company I have ever worked for. It doesn’t care if you are short, tall, round, square, orange, or purple. It loves having your uniqueness as part of the team. It considers you family and misses you if you are not there. It wants you to grow with it. It wants you to reach for the stars with it so that when T-Mobile gets to the top, you get there with it. I love this company. I love the people I work with and I know they care about me and mine.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Bellevue, Wash.
Industry Telecommunications
Employees -
Year Founded 1994
# Work Sites -
Web Address https://www.t-mobile.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) -

Diversity
Minorities 62%
Minority Executives 12%
Minority front-line managers 52%
Minority mid-level managers 27%
Women -
Women Executives -
Women front-line managers -
Women mid-level managers -
Boomers or older -

