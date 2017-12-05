T-Mobile US
Employees say:
“This company values transparency in a different way than most. It seeks to create value and is transparent not to just gain trust with employees and shareholders, but to provide an opportunity for employees to have input and create solutions.”
“This company is by far the best company I have ever worked for. It doesn’t care if you are short, tall, round, square, orange, or purple. It loves having your uniqueness as part of the team. It considers you family and misses you if you are not there. It wants you to grow with it. It wants you to reach for the stars with it so that when T-Mobile gets to the top, you get there with it. I love this company. I love the people I work with and I know they care about me and mine.”
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Bellevue, Wash.
|Industry
|Telecommunications
|Employees
|-
|Year Founded
|1994
|# Work Sites
|-
|Web Address
|https://www.t-mobile.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|62%
|Minority Executives
|12%
|Minority front-line managers
|52%
|Minority mid-level managers
|27%
|Women
|-
|Women Executives
|-
|Women front-line managers
|-
|Women mid-level managers
|-
|Boomers or older
|-