Kaiser Permanente
Camden Property Trust

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Minorities
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
44.

Synchrony Financial

Anthony Collins Photography

Employees say:

 

“Working for this company is a beautiful experience because of its progressive direction. The values of the company align with my values as an individual, which is incredibly meaningful.”

 

“Synchrony Financial is a great place to work because of an inclusive culture that is not just promoted from within, but also exemplified by leaders throughout the business. It makes me excited to come to work every day. I am currently working on a team with employees that have decades of experience, compared to my five years. I have no qualms about raising my hand, bringing new ideas, discussing those ideas, and getting the quick go-ahead to test them out. My ideas are appreciated and seen as a fresh perspective that may make our team or company better, rather than being seen as too risky or unattainable. These kinds of experiences are an important part of my desire to work for the company. Being able to get involved in diversity networks has also been very important to my growth personally and professionally.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Stamford, Conn.
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Employees 9488
Year Founded 1932
# Work Sites 26
Web Address http://www.synchronyfinancial.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $12124 million

Diversity
Minorities 44%
Minority Executives 23%
Minority front-line managers 38%
Minority mid-level managers 24%
Women 63%
Women Executives 29%
Women front-line managers 55%
Women mid-level managers 38%
Boomers or older 22%

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com