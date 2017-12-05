Synchrony Financial
Employees say:
“Working for this company is a beautiful experience because of its progressive direction. The values of the company align with my values as an individual, which is incredibly meaningful.”
“Synchrony Financial is a great place to work because of an inclusive culture that is not just promoted from within, but also exemplified by leaders throughout the business. It makes me excited to come to work every day. I am currently working on a team with employees that have decades of experience, compared to my five years. I have no qualms about raising my hand, bringing new ideas, discussing those ideas, and getting the quick go-ahead to test them out. My ideas are appreciated and seen as a fresh perspective that may make our team or company better, rather than being seen as too risky or unattainable. These kinds of experiences are an important part of my desire to work for the company. Being able to get involved in diversity networks has also been very important to my growth personally and professionally.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Stamford, Conn.
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|9488
|Year Founded
|1932
|# Work Sites
|26
|Web Address
|http://www.synchronyfinancial.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$12124 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|44%
|Minority Executives
|23%
|Minority front-line managers
|38%
|Minority mid-level managers
|24%
|Women
|63%
|Women Executives
|29%
|Women front-line managers
|55%
|Women mid-level managers
|38%
|Boomers or older
|22%