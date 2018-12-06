Synchrony
Employees say:
“Management and senior leaders aren’t just focused on checking the “diversity” box but truly want to make this an inclusive place for all regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race or religion. Having leaders that walk the walk is important.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Stamford, Connecticut
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|17060
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$13570000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|46%
|% of Minority Executives
|21%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|41%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|27%
|% of Women
|63%
|% of Women Executives
|32%
|% of Women front-line managers
|55%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|39%
|% of Boomers or older
|20%
|% of People with Disabilities
|11%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%