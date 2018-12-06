Swinerton Incorporated
Employees say:
“This company is very unique in the way that it welcomes so much diversity. It is a breath of fresh air to see that so many women can be in such high positions and very well respected. Swinerton practices what it preaches.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|HQ Location
|San Francisco, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|33%
|% of Minority Executives
|9%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|31%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|15%
|% of Women
|25%
|% of Women Executives
|9%
|% of Women front-line managers
|14%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|14%
|% of Boomers or older
|23%
|% of People with Disabilities
|2%
|% of LGBTQ
|2%