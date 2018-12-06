Stryker Corporation
Employees say:
“The culture here’s second to none. It’s a welcoming culture that promotes diversity, personal development, career growth and the ability to contribute your own ideas and opinions and have them be heard by those in managerial and executive positions. ”
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|HQ Location
|Kalamazoo, Michigan
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|30808
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$12444000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|26%
|% of Minority Executives
|33%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|17%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|% of Women
|34%
|% of Women Executives
|33%
|% of Women front-line managers
|35%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|28%
|% of Boomers or older
|15%
|% of People with Disabilities
|3%
|% of LGBTQ
|2%