The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

39.

Stryker

Employees say:

 

“Stryker focuses on utilizing and improving an employee’s strengths rather than scrutinizing weaknesses. Managers give concrete feedback on ways to improve, but they also help ensure your job allows you to use your strengths and do what you do best.”

 

“People are given a great deal of autonomy in their roles. In all the roles I’ve had, I’ve felt it was up to me how to get my job done. The work we do has an impact on patients and health care providers in stressful situations. We know that no matter what our role in the organization, we are contributing to better health care. Managers and team members care about one another as people. It it is a fantastic place to come to work everyday.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Kalamazoo, Mich.
Industry Manufacturing & Production
Employees 16232
Year Founded 1941
# Work Sites 188
Web Address http://www.stryker.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $11325 million

Diversity
Minorities 26%
Minority Executives 10%
Minority front-line managers 17%
Minority mid-level managers 12%
Women 33%
Women Executives 17%
Women front-line managers 34%
Women mid-level managers 28%
Boomers or older 17%

