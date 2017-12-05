St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Employees say:
“This company strives to be culturally competent and promotes cultural diversity. People are respected and valued for their individual differences as well as their individual gifts.”
“This company makes every attempt to support your professional growth. In my role, I am encouraged and supported when I develop new ways to improve education among the group of patients that I serve. I developed a book series to introduce new babies to our department and hospital. My boss and team helped me to develop my series through reviews and helped me make it to printing. I am an author now and an improved case manager for my patient population.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Memphis
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|4355
|Year Founded
|1962
|# Work Sites
|1
|Web Address
|http://www.stjude.org
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$883 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|41%
|Minority Executives
|14%
|Minority front-line managers
|28%
|Minority mid-level managers
|21%
|Women
|67%
|Women Executives
|43%
|Women front-line managers
|61%
|Women mid-level managers
|31%
|Boomers or older
|29%