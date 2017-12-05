Fidelity National Financial
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune's annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

93.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Employees say:

 

“This company strives to be culturally competent and promotes cultural diversity. People are respected and valued for their individual differences as well as their individual gifts.”

 

“This company makes every attempt to support your professional growth. In my role, I am encouraged and supported when I develop new ways to improve education among the group of patients that I serve. I developed a book series to introduce new babies to our department and hospital. My boss and team helped me to develop my series through reviews and helped me make it to printing. I am an author now and an improved case manager for my patient population.”

 

Company Info
HQ Location Memphis
Industry Health Care
Employees 4355
Year Founded 1962
# Work Sites 1
Web Address http://www.stjude.org
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $883 million

Diversity
Minorities 41%
Minority Executives 14%
Minority front-line managers 28%
Minority mid-level managers 21%
Women 67%
Women Executives 43%
Women front-line managers 61%
Women mid-level managers 31%
Boomers or older 29%

