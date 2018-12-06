SendGrid
Employees say:
“SendGrid stresses building and strengthening the “connective tissue” that makes us all Gridders. Everyone cares about having a strong bond with not only their peers, but our executives, and customers.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Denver, Colorado
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|426
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|25%
|% of Minority Executives
|25%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|10%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|17%
|% of Women
|34%
|% of Women Executives
|25%
|% of Women front-line managers
|27%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|39%
|% of Boomers or older
|2%
|% of People with Disabilities
|3%
|% of LGBTQ
|6%