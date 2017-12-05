Scripps Health
Employees say:
“I think it is great that there are opportunities to speak with the CEO and get an insight of where the company is headed. I appreciate that Scripps still provides money for continued education when a lot of companies are cutting back.”
“Our CEO holds a monthly employee forum at different hours to include all shifts. It includes updates in the health care industry with drilled-down specifics for our facility. The forums are held at three different time slots over lunch and food is provided. Open discussion is held during the forums and our employees stay engaged.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|San Diego, Calif.
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|14496
|Year Founded
|1924
|# Work Sites
|-
|Web Address
|http://www.scripps.org
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$2910 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|56%
|Minority Executives
|-
|Minority front-line managers
|-
|Minority mid-level managers
|-
|Women
|76%
|Women Executives
|-
|Women front-line managers
|-
|Women mid-level managers
|-
|Boomers or older
|-