Scorpion
Employees say:
“The environment is very positive. Executives are easy to approach. I am always able to give my ideas regardless of my position here.”
“The camaraderie here is unlike anywhere I have ever been. My coworkers and immediate management take an active interest in everyone else’s lives, happiness, and mental health. No matter what is going on, or how much we have to do, we never have any doubt that the rest of our team is in it with us.”
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Valencia, Calif.
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|Employees
|414
|Year Founded
|2002
|# Work Sites
|2
|Web Address
|http://www.Scorpion.co
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$120 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|28%
|Minority Executives
|30%
|Minority front-line managers
|12%
|Minority mid-level managers
|13%
|Women
|46%
|Women Executives
|20%
|Women front-line managers
|50%
|Women mid-level managers
|54%
|Boomers or older
|1%