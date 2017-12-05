SAS Institute
Employees say:
“Regardless of background and beliefs, the expected character of employees in the workplace includes respect, encouragement, and fairness. I’ve witnessed and been part of the growth of this company and while no company is perfect, SAS comes very close.”
“I have been with the company for almost 35 years and have had continued opportunities to learn since I started. I never feel stifled in my work or work growth. I’m especially lucky to work with such a great team built from very diverse people where egos are not involved.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Cary, N.C.
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|7167
|Year Founded
|1976
|# Work Sites
|44
|Web Address
|http://www.sas.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$3200 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|-
|Minority Executives
|-
|Minority front-line managers
|-
|Minority mid-level managers
|-
|Women
|42%
|Women Executives
|34%
|Women front-line managers
|59%
|Women mid-level managers
|35%
|Boomers or older
|34%