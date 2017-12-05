Genentech
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

34.

SAS Institute

Steve Muir

Employees say:

 

“Regardless of background and beliefs, the expected character of employees in the workplace includes respect, encouragement, and fairness. I’ve witnessed and been part of the growth of this company and while no company is perfect, SAS comes very close.”

 

“I have been with the company for almost 35 years and have had continued opportunities to learn since I started. I never feel stifled in my work or work growth. I’m especially lucky to work with such a great team built from very diverse people where egos are not involved.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Cary, N.C.
Industry Information Technology
Employees 7167
Year Founded 1976
# Work Sites 44
Web Address http://www.sas.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $3200 million

Diversity
Minorities -
Minority Executives -
Minority front-line managers -
Minority mid-level managers -
Women 42%
Women Executives 34%
Women front-line managers 59%
Women mid-level managers 35%
Boomers or older 34%

