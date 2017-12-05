Delta Air Lines
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune's annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

16.

SAP America

“The progressive work environment is amazing and positive. People are accepting of others from all walks of life. Managers genuinely care about the employees and help them grow in their careers.”

 

“What makes SAP different from any other company I’ve worked with is the passion felt by our specialists to make the world better, the teamwork between colleagues, and the emphasis on work/life balance that our top leadership instills in the culture. When you know your management respects the time you have with your family, you go out of your way to give 110% to the job when you are in the office. You always feel taken care of.”

 

Company Info
HQ Location Newtown Square, Penn.
Industry Information Technology
Employees 18379
Year Founded 1988
# Work Sites 59
Web Address http://www.sap.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $23387 million

Diversity
Minorities 32%
Minority Executives 18%
Minority front-line managers 25%
Minority mid-level managers 23%
Women 35%
Women Executives 20%
Women front-line managers 33%
Women mid-level managers 29%
Boomers or older 21%

