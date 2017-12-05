SAP America
Employees say:
“The progressive work environment is amazing and positive. People are accepting of others from all walks of life. Managers genuinely care about the employees and help them grow in their careers.”
“What makes SAP different from any other company I’ve worked with is the passion felt by our specialists to make the world better, the teamwork between colleagues, and the emphasis on work/life balance that our top leadership instills in the culture. When you know your management respects the time you have with your family, you go out of your way to give 110% to the job when you are in the office. You always feel taken care of.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Newtown Square, Penn.
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|18379
|Year Founded
|1988
|# Work Sites
|59
|Web Address
|http://www.sap.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$23387 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|32%
|Minority Executives
|18%
|Minority front-line managers
|25%
|Minority mid-level managers
|23%
|Women
|35%
|Women Executives
|20%
|Women front-line managers
|33%
|Women mid-level managers
|29%
|Boomers or older
|21%