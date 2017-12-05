Salesforce
Employees say:
“There are simply too many reasons Salesforce is a great place to work to name. I do love the fact that I can feel comfortable bringing my whole self to work.”
“The culture here is unmatched by anything I have ever experienced or even heard of. It’s very obvious that the company cares deeply for its employees. Personally, I’m willing to work harder and longer (even when not always necessary) when I feel that it is appreciated and that I will be rewarded.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|17417
|Year Founded
|1999
|# Work Sites
|59
|Web Address
|http://www.salesforce.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$8400 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|34%
|Minority Executives
|15%
|Minority front-line managers
|29%
|Minority mid-level managers
|23%
|Women
|33%
|Women Executives
|46%
|Women front-line managers
|32%
|Women mid-level managers
|26%
|Boomers or older
|8%