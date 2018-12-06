Salesforce
Employees say:
“They seem to really support equality across the board of diversity. For me, this amazes me, looking both at equal pay, as well LGBTQ+ equality, acceptance, and welcoming behavior. This culture makes for a company that unapologetically lets you be you and strive for the best, without having to hide yourself or hope for equal treatment 40+ hours a week.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|San Francisco, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|32164
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$10480000000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|36%
|% of Minority Executives
|13%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|30%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|28%
|% of Women
|33%
|% of Women Executives
|40%
|% of Women front-line managers
|32%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|31%
|% of Boomers or older
|-
|% of People with Disabilities
|5%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%