Sage Intacct
Employees say:
“The people here is what makes the company. Everyone is trying to help each other succeed at all times.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|San Jose, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|560
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|39%
|% of Minority Executives
|11%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|33%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|28%
|% of Women
|44%
|% of Women Executives
|11%
|% of Women front-line managers
|33%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|41%
|% of Boomers or older
|21%
|% of People with Disabilities
|5%
|% of LGBTQ
|1%