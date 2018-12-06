Ryan, LLC
Employees say:
“Our team is amazing. Everyone works so well together and enjoys being together. Our Managers and Directors are one of a kind, they believe in us and we are motivated to strive for excellence!!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|2293
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|27%
|% of Minority Executives
|11%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|21%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|% of Women
|49%
|% of Women Executives
|34%
|% of Women front-line managers
|45%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|30%
|% of Boomers or older
|18%
|% of People with Disabilities
|3%
|% of LGBTQ
|2%