Ryan
Employees say:
“The CEO of the company makes it a practice to visit each office location for a town hall meeting where we can address our concerns to him in person. He listens, he responds, and he acts upon the promises he makes.”
“Awesome place for people who are self-motivated. Plenty of tools and structure to succeed and develop skills. You can work where you work best and when you produce best. Everything is focused on results, and not time spent at your desk.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Dallas
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|1557
|Year Founded
|1991
|# Work Sites
|50
|Web Address
|http://www.ryan.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|25%
|Minority Executives
|5%
|Minority front-line managers
|10%
|Minority mid-level managers
|5%
|Women
|49%
|Women Executives
|36%
|Women front-line managers
|43%
|Women mid-level managers
|29%
|Boomers or older
|20%