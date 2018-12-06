Roth Staffing Companies
Employees say:
“In my office everyone gets along it feels like a big family and I have never had that before, we don’t just say that we work as a team we TRULY are a team and I feel confident that my co-workers all have my back.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Orange, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$330000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|33%
|% of Minority Executives
|29%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|30%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|47%
|% of Women
|68%
|% of Women Executives
|65%
|% of Women front-line managers
|71%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|72%
|% of Boomers or older
|11%
|% of People with Disabilities
|5%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%