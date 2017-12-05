Ryan
Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

68.

Roth Staffing

Courtesy of Roth Staffing Companies

Employees say:

 

“From top executives down through the ranks, everyone cares about each other and the company’s success. We have a greater calling than just putting our time in and collecting our paychecks. We truly want to make life better for everyone around us.”

 

“Roth Staffing has been previously recognized for being a great place to work for women, which is one of the reasons that I sought a career with the company. I’m proud to say that this recognition is well-deserved. The majority of upper level management is female, but it’s not just about the female-held roles, rather how that women (and all employees) are treated within the organization. There is a level of professional support and empowerment here. This is the first time in my career that I’m a part of a company where women are truly treated as equals and aren’t expected to be anything other than themselves.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Orange, Calif.
Industry Professional Services
Employees 611
Year Founded 1994
# Work Sites 139
Web Address http://www.rothstaffing.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $332 million

Diversity
Minorities 36%
Minority Executives 24%
Minority front-line managers -
Minority mid-level managers 28%
Women 68%
Women Executives 71%
Women front-line managers -
Women mid-level managers 68%
Boomers or older 10%

