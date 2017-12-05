Roth Staffing
Employees say:
“From top executives down through the ranks, everyone cares about each other and the company’s success. We have a greater calling than just putting our time in and collecting our paychecks. We truly want to make life better for everyone around us.”
“Roth Staffing has been previously recognized for being a great place to work for women, which is one of the reasons that I sought a career with the company. I’m proud to say that this recognition is well-deserved. The majority of upper level management is female, but it’s not just about the female-held roles, rather how that women (and all employees) are treated within the organization. There is a level of professional support and empowerment here. This is the first time in my career that I’m a part of a company where women are truly treated as equals and aren’t expected to be anything other than themselves.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Orange, Calif.
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|611
|Year Founded
|1994
|# Work Sites
|139
|Web Address
|http://www.rothstaffing.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$332 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|36%
|Minority Executives
|24%
|Minority front-line managers
|-
|Minority mid-level managers
|28%
|Women
|68%
|Women Executives
|71%
|Women front-line managers
|-
|Women mid-level managers
|68%
|Boomers or older
|10%