Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Employees say:
“Everyone is helpful and they actually want to see you succeed. There is training that specifically focuses on your career path so you can grow within the company.”
“We have access to world-class data and scientists. People are passionate about what they do. There is also a large emphasis on accessibility and an openness of the senior management team to all levels of employees.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Industry
|Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
|Employees
|5657
|Year Founded
|1988
|# Work Sites
|3
|Web Address
|http://www.regeneron.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$4860 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|30%
|Minority Executives
|21%
|Minority front-line managers
|28%
|Minority mid-level managers
|-
|Women
|42%
|Women Executives
|27%
|Women front-line managers
|46%
|Women mid-level managers
|-
|Boomers or older
|10%