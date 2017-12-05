Regal Entertainment Group
Employees say:
“I appreciate the opportunity the company has given me. I also appreciate the recognition I receive for doing a good job. I love the managers I have and feel they work equally as hard as the floor staff to get the job done.”
“Regal has been my job since I was a teenager, and they promote from within. It’s nice to know that they develop floor staff to one day run the company. If you work hard and express interest, the company will make sure you have opportunities to grow. Most of corporate is made up of individuals who once worked in the theatres.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|Industry
|Other
|Employees
|25543
|Year Founded
|1989
|# Work Sites
|569
|Web Address
|http://www.regmovies.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$3200 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|42%
|Minority Executives
|2%
|Minority front-line managers
|36%
|Minority mid-level managers
|20%
|Women
|45%
|Women Executives
|17%
|Women front-line managers
|45%
|Women mid-level managers
|30%
|Boomers or older
|4%