“QuickTrip is great because everyone here has helped me develop as an employee and as a person outside of work. I’ve now been given the opportunity to train and help develop all the new faces. QuikTrip is more than a team—we’re family.”
“QuikTrip is all about growth, the company, the employees, and so on. Everyone starts from the bottom and as time goes on, you grow. I’ve been loyal to this company, so it is loyal to me. QuikTrip cares about its employees, the community, and its customers. It really is a great place to work and I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Industry
|Retail
|Employees
|20460
|Year Founded
|1958
|# Work Sites
|779
|Web Address
|http://www.quiktrip.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$10 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|44%
|Minority Executives
|14%
|Minority front-line managers
|22%
|Minority mid-level managers
|15%
|Women
|42%
|Women Executives
|12%
|Women front-line managers
|21%
|Women mid-level managers
|28%
|Boomers or older
|4%