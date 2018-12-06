Quicken Loans
Employees say:
“I love that people from all walks of life are encouraged to be themselves. The lady that interviewed me had full arm sleeve tattoo and my direct leader had a pink Mohawk at one time. I love how diverse the culture is and feel at home.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Detroit, Michigan
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|15307
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|33%
|% of Minority Executives
|14%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|28%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|20%
|% of Women
|47%
|% of Women Executives
|36%
|% of Women front-line managers
|50%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|33%
|% of Boomers or older
|6%
|% of People with Disabilities
|7%
|% of LGBTQ
|6%